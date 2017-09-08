New deadline for SHS placements now September 30

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-08

The GES asked qualified students who were not placed to go online, and select an option available <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504902095_329_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Government has extended the deadline for the registration of Junior High School graduates into Senior High Schools (SHS) for the fourth time.

The new deadline according to a statement signed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is now the end of September 2017.

“The deadline for accessing the internet to complete the computerized school selection placement (CSSPS) process, has been extended to the end of September 2017. The website is www.cssps.gov.gh. The Ministry assures parents and guardians that no child who qualified to be placed in a public Senior High School will be left behind,” the statement added.

Background

The Computerized School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) initially encountered some challenges, with error notices greeting some BECE graduates who had been trying, since September 1, to access the website for self-placement.

But the government said these problems had been addressed, following the setting up of a new website.

The original website for the self-placement, www.myjhsresult.net, now contains a link that directs users to the new website, www.cssps.gov.gh. The issues with the CSSPS began following the Ghana Education Service’s (GES) announcement of an extension for the placement of BECE candidates, after it emerged that over 100,000 qualified candidates had still not been placed.

The GES asked qualified students who were not placed to go online, and select an option available during the extended window.

Prior to the extension to September ending, parents had up to midnight of Friday, September 8, 2017, to register their wards online.