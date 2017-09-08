Nana Addo is a ‘lame duck’ – Inusah Fuseini

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-09-08

President Nana Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504901464_525_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Hon. Inusah Fuseini has insisted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a lame duck.

The legislator says the president is currently rendering an in effective style of leadership despite knowing him as someone who was strict and determined at whatever he does.

He also chided the appointments by the president and the ”unfair transfer of civil servants on the basis that they are in bed with the previous administration.” This he stressed is an ineffective form of leadership adding, the president is a a lame duck who does not deliver on his own promises.

The former Lands and Natural Resources Minister challenged the president to walk the talk of fighting corruption and not to compare his record to his predecessors.

Inusah Fuseini said Ghanaians will use the standards president Akufo-Addo set for himself and the commitment he made to fighting corruption to judge him and not the standards of his immediate predecessor John Mahama and the others before him.

He made the comments on Rainbow Radio’s Frontline Friday while contributing to the allegations of corruption levelled against some government appointees. He said there is a perception out there that the president would not be able to crack the whip on corruption. He said, Nana Addo is being ineffectual in the fight against corruption.

I am not seeing any commitment in the fight against corruption. ‘’I know the president very well. I was fortunate to have met him during my private practice. He is an intelligent old man.

I also know that he appears to be a man with determination but after becoming a president, he has turned into a lame duck,’’ he said.

On his part, Hon. Oppong Kusi former MP for Ofoase Ayirebi disputed suggestions that the president is a lame duck and stressed the point that, he [Nana Addo] is a competent and efficient leader has shown enough commitment in the fight against corruption. According to him, corruption is hanging over Ghana like a cloud.

Corruption in his view is deep rooted in every sphere of our lives as Ghanaians.

The presdient he empahsied with deal with corruption eceptionally. The president will not tolerate any act of corruption under his administration like former Presdient John Dramani Mahama.