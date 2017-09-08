Maker’s House to project Jesus Christ in 2017 Experience Conference

The Founder and General Overseer of The Maker’s House International (TMH), Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, is urging Christians in Ghana and around the world, to renew their commitment and faith in Jesus Christ since his true nature as the son of God is real.

According to him, there are doubts about the true nature of Jesus Christ in some quarters around the world, with nonbelievers of the son of God, heightening their teachings to disabuse the minds of the citizenry.

Interacting with journalists at the launch of this year’s the Experience Conference in Accra on Tuesday, Dr. Nyamekye said despite the heightened campaign against the true nature of Jesus Christ, he is convinced likewise some others, that Jesus Christ is real and would use this year’s the Experience Conference to project him more.

“Previous experiences have been man centered but this year’s is all about projecting Jesus Christ as there are doubts about his true nature in some quarters around the world,” he noted.

He added “Jesus Christ is the pivot of the Christian faith and it is imperative that His followers are exposed to the depth of revelation in his birth, ministry on earth, His resurrection as well as His role as the advocate and mediate for God’s people.”

The Experience Conference is a one week spiritual encounter with God organized annually by the church as its ultra-modern auditorium at Kwabenya off Point 1 in Accra.

This year’s event is under theme “Jesus the Christ’ and is slated for the 9th to the 15th of October, 2017. The event will hold from 6pm each night from Monday to Friday, and 6am to 9:30am on Saturday and climaxes on Sunday with a joint service from 8am to 11:30am.

The theme of the event, according to Dr. Nyamekye, will give deep insights into who “Jesus Christ is” and urged all Christians in Ghana and around the world to take advantage of the conference to reaffirm their Christ.

Speakers of this year’s event include Reverend Ampiah Kwofi of the Global Revival Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba, General Overseer of the Fountain Gate Chapel as well as Reverend Dr. Frank Ofosu Appiah, Founder of the All Nation’s Church, USA.

The one week conference will be preceded by a Gospel Concert hosted by Destiny Songs, the resident Choir of the Maker’s House Chapel on the September 23, 2017. Key artists expected to perform include Pastor Isaiah, Kojo Tuffour, Pastor Iffeh, Sandra Affreh, Ohemaa Mercy, Jeshurun Okyere, Ike Nanor and Donner Sarpong.

Since its inception in 2013, the annual Experience Conference has enjoyed mass participation with thousands of Christians thronging The Maker’s House Chapel International to participate in the conference.