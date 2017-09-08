Injury rules out Lumor Agbeyenu from Portimonense squad ahead Benfica clash

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ghana defender Lumor Agbeyenu failed to make Portimonense’s match squad to face Benfica on Friday in the Portuguese Liga.

The left back picked up an ankle injury on Tuesday in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo in Brazzaville.

Coach Vítor Oliveira has decided to exclude him from the 18-man squad.

But countryman Emmanuel Hackman, who is yet to play his first league match this term, made the cut.

Portimonense squad:

Goalkeepers: Ricardo Ferreira, Carlos Henriques

Defenders : Ricardo Pessoa, Lucas, Hackman, Rúben Fernandes and Felipe Macedo.

Midfielders : Pedro Sá, Rosell, Nakajima, Ewerton, Paulinho, Dener, Theo Ryuki.

Strikers : Wellington, Fabrício, Pires and Manafá.