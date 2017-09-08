I have a video of Asamoah Gyan masturbating – Maurice Ampaw

Asomah Gyan and Maurice Ampaw

Controversial private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has told Kumasi-based Abusua FM he has a secret video of Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan masturbating but has refused to leak to the public.

According to him, he has been in possession of the video for a very long time and has refused to release it to the public on legal and personal grounds.

“I have had the tape of Asamoah Gyan masturbating for a long time but has not leaked it so there’s no way he would leak that of Afia Schwarzenegger”, he said.

He suspects that the break into his vehicle some time ago was primarily to get the Asamoah Gyan video but indicated that he is an experienced lawyer who knows how to keep his evidence.

Maurice Ampaw who has been accused of leaking the video of Afia Schwarzenegger’s extra-marital sexual escapades, said it did not come from him.

“Abrokwa gave the tape to the police, Afia’s father and myself so any of them could have leaked it but certainly not me”, he stated.

