Halt ‘Kwadwo Asamoah-Black Stars’ return talks – C.K Akunnor to Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-08

Kwadwo Asamoah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504882822_668_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Ghana captain Charles Akunnor has pleaded with coach Kwesi Appiah to hold talks with Kwadwo Asamoah into returning back to the Black Stars fold.

The 28-year-old midfielder asked to be excused from national team duties after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, turning down a couple of call-ups insisting that he wants to focus on club football.

According to Akunnor, Ghana need the quality of the former Udinese ace hence coach Kwesi Appiah should hold talks with him as quickly as possible.

“I don’t understand why the boy (Kwadwo Asamoah) has refused to come play for the nation, maybe there is something we don’t know. He has been one of the key players when he played for Ghana, we always looked up to him to deliver and he has delivered all the time,” the AshantiGold trainer told Happy FM.

“He is not the only one, I think we have a lot if talents who play in Europe, we are spoilt with choices but when we start to have the situation where players are refusing to come, it becomes an issue for us.”

“I think the authorities or he manager himself should sit with the players and talk to them so they come help the Black Stars because we need their quality when it comes to the Black Stars,” he concluded.