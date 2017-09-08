Ghana Standards Authority sanctions 57 OMCs for fraud

Business News of Friday, 8 September 2017

About fifty-seven oil marketing companies (OMCs) have been sanctioned by the Authority for cheating customers.

The sanction came with a caution to OMCs to stop short-changing consumers in the discharge of their duties.

Executive Director of GSA, Professor Alexander Dodoo said the situation where less fuel is dispensed to consumers other than the one they pay for undermines the credibility of petroleum companies.

The OMCs all in in the Greater Accra region were fined a total of GH¢261,000 for for cheating customers.

He said the days of short-changing consumers are over, encouraging car users to be more vigilant with what is put in their tanks.

He said the move is to strengthen the sanction regimes of the Authority.

On Tuesday, September 5, 2017, the Authority has levelled sanctions on 10 OMCs found to have cheated consumers in the last six months.

Each of the companies were fined GH¢5000 for discrepancies in the volumes delivered to consumers.

The Authority has earlier promised to be tough on Oil Marketing Companies that sell less below approved volumes to unsuspecting consumers.