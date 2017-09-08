Ghana makes aggressive push to raise non-traditional export earnings

Business News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-08

The non-traditional exports provide more jobs and security than the oil will do <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504895708_964_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) is strengthening its presence across the various districts as part of an aggressive push to substantially raise earnings from non-traditional exports.

Mr. Eric Amoako Twum, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said the focus was to turn the districts into strategic enclaves of export development activities, especially the agro-based products.

He was speaking at a meeting held with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Ashanti Region to discuss the implementation of the National Export Promotion Strategy vis-à-vis one district-one-exportable product.

It formed part of series of consultation with the districts to solicit their inputs into the implementation of the strategy.

Already, Eastern, Brong-Ahafo, Volta, Northern, Upper East and Upper West had been covered.

Mr. Twum repeated that GEPA was eager to identify, develop and promote at least on exportable product in every district.

This, he said, would complement the government’s flagship policy of one-district-one-factory.

He spoke of the need to take the necessary steps to avoid going down the path of states that neglected other sectors after discovering oil.

The non-traditional exports, he indicated “provide more jobs and security than the oil will do”.

Mr. Twum reiterated their determination to go the extra mile to achieve the target of US$10 billion in non-traditional export earnings in four years.

He added that the country had all it took to become the export hub of the sub-region.

He cited fertile lands combined with industrious people and committed leadership at all levels and said these could transform Ghana’s economic fortunes.

He noted that Ashanti had immense potentials for agribusiness, services and related export value chains and said that should challenge the MMDCEs to do everything to transform the region into an export powerhouse.

Mr. Maxwell Osei Kusi, GEPA Director of Research and Information, said priority was being placed on products including processed cocoa, fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, fresh or chilled processed fish, vegetable oil and seed, tree crops, oil, shea, cashew and palm oil.

They were also focusing on root crops, processed gold and apparel.