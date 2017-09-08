Fuel prices to go up – COPEC

Business News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: otecfmghana.com

2017-09-07

The Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Mr Duncan Amoah has revealed that prices of petroleum will go up in the second window of September.

According to him, the resultant effect of the recent hurricane in United State of American has affected the operations of some major refineries and rendered them unable to produce.

Speaking to OTEC NEWS, Duncan Amoah said some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) had already increased their petroleum prices.

“Currently from the petroleum indexes, petrol has gone up 17% whilst diesel is 13% which gives a clear indication that there is going to be an increment in petroleum prices next month,” he told Otec Fm.

Mr. Duncan Amoah however assured that the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) will tomorrow release their statistics on petroleum.

Responding to the sanctioning of 57 OMCs in the Greater Accra for engaging in various infractions detrimental to the interest of consumers, Mr Duncan Amoah said it is refreshing that the authority is keeping to its mandate of ensuring that Ghanaians do get value for money in all aspects of our national lives, especially within the petroleum sector.

The practice of some dealers adjusting pumps to cheat or under-deliver to the unsuspecting public is one that has recently gained prominence due to the greed of some of these dealers,” he bemoaned.

“This practice does not only rob the unsuspecting consumer of value for money but also goes to enrich the ‘crooks’ engaged in this practice,” he added.