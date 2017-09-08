Free SHS is a poverty reduction mechanism – Atik Mohammed

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-08

Government implementation of free Senior High School policy is a major poverty reduction mechanism in the country, according to the suspended General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr. Atik Mohammed.

“The only way out of societal poverty is education”, the embattled secretary quoted former United Nations General-Secretary, Kofi Annan.

“My prayer is that this government should be able to implement this policy well”, he prayed on Peace FM’s morning show urging it politicization by opposition political parties.

” Let us do it devoid politicization. …sometimes it is too much for NDC to laud government policies and we must learn to give recognition to such a very important policy where necessary”, he admonished.

Free SHS education has been one of the top priorities of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government as it was a major campaign tool prior to 2008, 2012 and the 2016 elections respectively.

The NPP after winning the 2016 general elections said it is determined to roll out the program that seeks to give free Senior High School education to about 120, 000 students across the country.

However, some individuals and groups both within and outside the party have warned the government to make better preparations to ensure its sustainability.

A former defense minister, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufour, who is also a staunch member of the party earlier this year warned.