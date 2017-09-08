Five powerful ways WhatsApp has changed our lives

Business News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke

2017-09-08

Since Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for 22 billion dollars, it has significantly transformed the way we communicate and our lives. As such, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares ways the messaging app has changed our lives, everyday interaction and engagement.

Chatting with friends cost little or nothing

With WhatsApp, you can chat with friends and significant others without breaking the bank. The only thing you need to pay for is internet data. Today, internet data is quite cheap and affordable.

Sharing and videos made easy

The use of flash drives and memory cards to share pictures is declining very fast. This is because you can simply exchange and distribute photos and videos via WhatsApp. Whoever is receiving the pictures will just download it.

Bridging the gap between businesses and customers

Entrepreneurs now use WhatsApp to market their businesses via status updates and WhatsApp stories. Also, WhatsApp has helped bridge the gap between businesses and customers as anyone can resolve complaints by chatting up the business on the messaging app.

Organising meetings simplified

You can set up a WhatsApp group where you can have meetings, assign responsibilities and also agree on deadlines. So, you do not need to be physically present to have meetings. You only need to be digitally available.

University students no longer miss school activities

Whether it is an exam, impromptu test or a popular campus gig, you will not miss anything because you will get updates about these activities on WhatsApp.