Don’t invent a new towing law – Yaw Osafo Maafo

2017-09-08

Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo has advised the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) not to invent any new laws concerning road towing, but learn from other countries while reviewing the existing laws.

The minister was speaking at a meeting with owners of road towing companies, Thursday at the office of the President annex in Accra.

“Many countries have good practices concerning getting broken down vehicles off the road. The road towing sector is a private sector product all over the world; the government does not necessarily need to get involved”, he said.

He added “You don’t get a government in Germany or anywhere getting involved in a thing like this, I have never come across any. So let us learn from good practices elsewhere.”

Passed in 2012, the LI 2180 was given five years fallow period after which it would come into effect in 2017. But just two weeks before its implementation. The decision to meet with these companies comes after a huge public outcry compelled government to scrap an initial annual mandatory tow levy policy.

Government has also directed the towing companies to register with the Transport Ministry so they can begin work.

The Senior minister said “Today we will end up asking you to go and register the services you provide. Naturally, people will have some questions and we want to listen to your concerns if any because this policy which was supposed to start has been stopped.

The executive director of the NRSC, May Obiri- Yeboah said the commission which has been given a directive by the Ministry to amend the law will hold a stakeholder meeting within the month to release the amendment for the general public to discuss and come to a final decision.

Representatives of the various towing companies laid bare their ordeals while carrying out their duties and pleaded that although the mandatory aspect of the levy has been scrapped, certain laws should be put in place to ensure that citizens are compelled to pay the towing companies when their services are utilized.