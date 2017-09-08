Districts in northern Volta lobby for regional capital

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Chiefs in districts located in the yet to be created Oti Region in northern part of Volta Region are all appealing to government to make their areas the capital of the new region.

Chiefs from Krachi, Nkwanta, Buem and the Gbi areas, during a duty tour by Mr Francis Nyonyo, Council of State Member for the Volta Region, outlined reasons why their respective jurisdictions be given the position.

Chiefs and opinion leaders from the Krachi District said Dambai was strategically placed and served as a major transit point in the Lake region, and was best suited for the position.

Nkwanta South District cited its massive population and land size and said it had major infrastructures to support the creation of a regional capital. Mr Jackson Jakayi, District Chief Executive, Nkwanta South District, recently appealed to government to create another district to grant the city of Nkwanta a municipality status.

The Buem areas comprising of Jasikan, Kadjebi and Biakoye said they were one of the oldest settlers in the region.

Nana Osei Boakye IV, Gyasehene of Jasikan said the Krachi, Nkwanta, Biakoye and Kadjebi districts were carved out of Buem-Krachi District which had Jasikan as capital, “making it a pale shadow of itself”.

He said the breakaway “affected its fortunes and took away its glamour and opulence” thus Jasikan as capital of the region would recompense for the damage