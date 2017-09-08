Deadline for SHS placement extended to September 30, 2017

Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504910462_864_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ministry of Education has extended the deadline for the placement of students in Senior High Schools (SHS) to September 30, 2017.

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh made this known in a statement issued on Friday evening.

“The deadline for accessing the internet to complete the Computerised School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) process has been extended to the end of September 2017.”

“The Ministry assures parents and guardians that no child who qualified to be placed in a public senior high school, will be left behind. Thank you for your patience and support,” the statement said.

This makes it the fourth time that the deadline for the placement has been extended within the last one week aimed at ensuring that no student was left behind.

