Deadline for online registration of SHS placement extended to Sept. 30

Friday, September 8, 2017 deadline for accessing the internet to complete the Computerized School Selection Placement (CSSPS) process has been extended to midnight on end of September 2017, the Ministry of Education has announced.

In a statement signed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in Accra and circulated to all media houses, the Ministry assured parents and guardians that “no child who qualified to be placed in public Senior High School will be left behind.”

The website to complete the process, the ministry noted is www.cssps.gov.gh.

Friday’s announcement brings to three the number of times the deadline for accessing the internet to complete the CSSPS has been extended.

Online registration for CSSPS has been a major challenge to most parents, especially, those in rural Ghana where internet connectivity is very low, thereby, creating chaos in the system.

The extension of the deadline is therefore expected to calm the nerves of parents down since they would have another opportunity to complete the process before it finally closes.