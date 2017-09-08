Deadline extended again to midnight Friday

The deadline for placement of the BECE candidates in the various senior high schools in the country has been extended further to midnight Friday, September 8, 2017,the Ministry of Education said in a statement Thursday.

A deadline for candidates to check their results and placement online is due to expire today, Thursday, September 7,2017, but the Ministry in its statement signed by Deputy Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum said it has given another window of opportunity for those who have not completed the process to do so.

“The Ministry assures parents and guardians that no child who qualified to be placed in a public senior high school will be left behind,” the statement noted.

Read statement below