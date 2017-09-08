Chief Fire Officer re-assigned to N’tl Security

The Deputy Chief Fire Officer in-charge of Operations, Edwin Ekow Blankson has been appointed as the acting Chief Fire Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS).

His appointment follows the reassignment of Chief Fire Officer, Dr. Albert Brown Gaizie to the office of National Security.

Mr. Blankson is to take over until a new substantive Chief Fire Officer is appointed.

Mr Brown Gaisie had previously served as a Regional Commander of the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions and also served in several capacities in the GNFS as Director of Rural Fires, Director of Research, Development and Monitoring, and the Director in-charge of Operations.

