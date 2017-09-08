Cash for transfer allegation untrue – Customs Service

General News of Friday, 8 September 2017

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has denied allegations of impropriety and unilateral actions by some Management staff on transfers.

In a statement signed by Kwasi Bobie-Ansah, Acting Assistant Commissioner, the body said “the transfers of staff of the Customs Division were done in accordance with GRA laid down processes and procedures.

Below is the full statement

There have been media discussions recently on the transfer of staff of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). These discussions have centred on allegations of impropriety and unilateral actions by some Management staff. The Management of the Ghana Revenue Authoritry (GRA) wishes to put these discussions in the right perspective. The Management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) wishes to state as follows:

1. There is absolutely no truth in the allegations leveled against the Management of GRA regarding the transfer of staff of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). The transfers were done above board.

2. The allegations of impropriety and unilateral decisions have absolutely no foundation in fact.

3. The transfers of staff of the Customs Division were done in accordance with GRA laid down processes and procedures.

4. GRA Management wishes to make it clear that similar transfers have been done for both the Domestic Tax Revenue (DTRD) and Support Services Divisions (SSD) without any hitches or constraints whatsoever.

5. The Management of GRA believes in team work and therefore no member of the team takes unilateral decisions on staff matters.

6. The Management of GRA wishes to say that there are internal mechanisms available for resolving staff grievances on such issues including staff movements or transfers.

7. Staff are therefore entreated to make use of such mechanisms.

For: Commissioner – General

SIGNED

KWASI BOBIE-ANSAH

Acting Assistant Commissioner

Commuincation & Public Affairs Department (CPA)