Carlos Ahenkorah’s TMA suspension lifted

The six-month suspension handed the Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, has been lifted pending hearing by the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

Mr Ahenkorah, who is also a Deputy Minister of Trades and Industry, was suspended last Wednesday by the General Assembly of TMA for obstructing its work.

He is reported to have attacked the works engineer of the Assembly on Thursday, August 31 during a demolition exercise at Cocoa Village in Community Two. But the General Assembly on Friday agreed that Mr Ahenkorah was not given hearing by the PRCC before the suspension was meted out.

The General Assembly conceded its earlier decision following an appeal brought before it by the Mayor of Tema, Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La. The Presiding Member of TMA, Richard Fiadomor, told journalists that Mr Ahenkorah will know his fate after he meets the PRCC.

He warned residents in the Tema metropolis not to attempt any act that has the tendency of impeding the work of the Assembly as such act will attract a penalty without recourse to the status of the culprit.

Mr Fiadomor asked all to follow by-laws in erecting any structure within the Assembly.