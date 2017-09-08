Bureaucracy won’t stampede development – Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-07

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said government will not allow the demand for strict compliance to bureaucracy to impede the country’s development.

“I have just been informed that LMI does not have a licence to build a railway line even though they have the capability to build one. I will be talking to the Ghana Railway Authority to prepare your licence and whatever permits you need. We are not going to allow bureaucracy to stand in the way of developing this country,” said the vice president.

He was speaking Thursday September 7, 2017 at the commissioning of the Atlantic Concrete Sleeper Plant as part of the government’s expressed desire to transition the Ghanaian economy in the direction of greater local value addition.

According to the vice president, when the sleeper operates at full capacity, it will save Ghana up to US$27million per annum in foreign exchange.



“This is very significant,” he said.

He continued, “The importance of a well-run railway sector to the economy cannot be overstated. An effectively-run railway sector in Ghana will contribute to economic growth by significantly lowering the cost and time for moving goods and people, and by extension, ensuring economies of scale and reducing domestic production costs. It will also open up the country and help enhance market access and opportunities.”

“To this end Government, in reviewing its Railway Master Plan, has tried to ensure maximum private sector participation in railway infrastructure and commercial rail services development,” he added.

According to him, the aim of the Akufo-Addo government is to empower the private sector to operate in a predictable, stable business environment that will allow the it invest, expand, and be profitable, “while also creating jobs and opportunities for our people” and the government is therefore committed to “reviewing and/or amending all relevant laws and regulations that all too often stifle investments and the flow of business and transactions.”

The project is being constructed by LMI Holdings, in the Dawa Industrial City is expected to complement Government’s job creation initiatives.