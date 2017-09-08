Akufo-Addo will serve Ghana with truth and diligence – Addai Nimo

Politics of Friday, 8 September 2017

2017-09-08

Hon. Francis Addai Nimo, the Former Member of Parliament for Mampong in the Ashanti region has underscored that His Excellency President Akufo-Addo will continue to rule the country with diligence and truthfulness.

According to him, ”As a public servant, it is your duty to serve the country diligently with truthfulness and humility.”

Speaking in an interview with Homebase TV, on Thursday, 7th, August, 2017, he said that,”Corruption issues in the era of Ex.President John Mahama was an issue of concern to all Ghanaians but the ruling NPP will deal with all corrupt issues and allegations as the President has assured all of us.”

However, the former MP stated that even though he is not part of Akufo-Addo administration, he will support him to fulfill all promises he made to the people of Ghana.

He opined that ”all promises made in the 2012 manifesto will be put to place as free SHS and One-district-One factory policy has commenced’‘.

Mr Nimo in 2007 contested for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership position but eventually lost to President Akufo-Addo.