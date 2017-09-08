Afriyie Acquah to extend Torino contract

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Ghana’s Afriyie Acquah is set to sign a contract extension at Italian Serie A club, Torino with talks expected to start next week, the midfielder’s agent Agent Oliver Arthur has confirmed.

Acquah, 25, was heavily linked with a move to England with Championship side Birmingham City interested in his services.

According to reports in England, Birmingham made a bid of €7.5m for Acquah, but Torino coach Sinisa Mahajlovic blocked the move, claiming Acquah is important to his plans.

”It’s true, the President has confirmed a renew of the contract for Acquah. We would have discussions next week,” Arthur told toro-it

”Lots of the people are on vacation this week and the player was also with the National Team. Even with the player’s dream of playing one day in England, he is committed to Torino and ready to renew his contract.”

Acquah joined Torino on a four-year deal in 2015.

He has featured 46 times for The Maroons scoring four goals.