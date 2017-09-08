2017 WC Qualifier: Ex-Egypt striker fears potential Pharaohs defeat in Ghana clash

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-08

Former Egypt striker Hossam Mido has allayed fears of the Pharoahs making their first ever qualification to the World Cup since 1990 with their last game to determine who qualifies for the tournament set to be played in Ghana.

The Pharoahs beat Uganda by a lone goal to sit on top of the group with 9 points but the former national star who is not enthused with the performance of the team against the Cranes harbours fears of a defeat to Ghana in the last group game in Kumasi.

Mohamed Salah scored the only goal to secure the 1-0 home win but fans of the Pharaohs were left sitting on tenterhooks for the most parts of the game as their side resorted to defending till the final whistle.

And despite sitting on top of Group E, Mido said he was disappointed in the sides show against Uganda and fears for them in Ghana.

“Everybody knows that I defend [coach Hector] Cuper but I’m very disappointed,” former Egypt striker Ahmed Hossam ‘Mido’ told ONSport satellite channel.

“Egypt’s performance [has not] developed under Cuper’s leadership.

“The Egyptian Football Association must look at the situation differently.

“We have two games against Congo and Ghana to qualify for the World Cup and they should worry about the national team.

“We lack the characteristics of champions.

“Cuper must understand that our dream is to reach the World Cup, put in good performances and control the games, and this [hasn’t] happened lately.

“Our performance against Uganda is alarming and I should warn the EFA.”

Egypt will play as hosts to Congo next month before playing as guests to Ghana in the final match of the group.

The Pharaohs’ last visit to Ghana ended in a 6-1 thrashing of the visitors in the qualifying playoff first leg for Brazil 2014.

The Pharaohs, having twice played at the World Cup, are hoping to make a return to the global showpiece for the first time since 1990.