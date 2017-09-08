2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Coach Konadu names final 18-man squad

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Black Stars B team coach Maxwell Konadu named his final 18 man-squad ahead of the 2017 West African Football Union tournament(WAFU) on Thursday.

The tournament will kick start from September 9 and ends on September 24.

The squad has five Accra Hearts of Oak players, Asante Kotoko has three , WAFA and Aduana Stars come third with two players each.

Full Squad below:

Goalkeepers…….

1. Joseph Addo – Aduana Stars

2. Felix Annan – Asante Kotoko

Defenders…….

3. Amos Frimpong – Asante Kotoko

4. Ahmed Adams – Asante Kotoko

5. Samuel Sarfo – Liberty Professionals

6. Vincent Atinga – Hearts of Oak

7. Emmanuel Ampiaw – Elmina Sharks

8. Daniel Darkwa – Aduana Stars

Midfielder

9. Thomas Abbey – Hearts of Oak

10. Patrick Razak – Hearts of Oak

11. Isaac Twum – Inter Allies

12. Kelvin Andoh – Wa All Stars

13. Gideon Waja – WAFA

14. Winful Cobbinah – Hearts of Oak

15. Richmond Lamptey – WAFA

16. Seidu Salifu – Unattached

Attackers

17. Stephen Sarfo – Berekum Chelsea

18. Kwame Kizito – Hearts of Oak