2017 WAFU Nations Cup: Coach Konadu names final 18-man squad

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017
Source: Starrfmonline.com
2017-09-08
Black Stars B team coach Maxwell Konadu named his final 18 man-squad ahead of the 2017 West African Football Union tournament(WAFU) on Thursday.
The team have been camping since their exit from next year’s CHAN tournament in Kenya and are poised to redeem their image with the WAFU trophy.
The tournament will kick start from September 9 and ends on September 24.
The squad has five Accra Hearts of Oak players, Asante Kotoko has three , WAFA and Aduana Stars come third with two players each.
Full Squad below:
Goalkeepers…….
1. Joseph Addo – Aduana Stars
2. Felix Annan – Asante Kotoko
Defenders…….
3. Amos Frimpong – Asante Kotoko
4. Ahmed Adams – Asante Kotoko
5. Samuel Sarfo – Liberty Professionals
6. Vincent Atinga – Hearts of Oak
7. Emmanuel Ampiaw – Elmina Sharks
8. Daniel Darkwa – Aduana Stars
Midfielder
9. Thomas Abbey – Hearts of Oak
10. Patrick Razak – Hearts of Oak
11. Isaac Twum – Inter Allies
12. Kelvin Andoh – Wa All Stars
13. Gideon Waja – WAFA
14. Winful Cobbinah – Hearts of Oak
15. Richmond Lamptey – WAFA
16. Seidu Salifu – Unattached
Attackers
17. Stephen Sarfo – Berekum Chelsea
18. Kwame Kizito – Hearts of Oak