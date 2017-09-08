2017 WAFU Cup: Nigeria’s opener against Sierra Leone moved to Monday

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Nigeria’s WAFU Nations Cup opener against Sierra Leone has been moved to Monday, officials have told SCORENigeria.

This means NNPFL clubs can now line up their best players on the final day of the season on Saturday.

“Our match against Sierra Leone which was originally fixed for Saturday has now been moved to Monday thanks to the efforts of the NFF leadership,” coach Salisu Yusuf told SCORENigeria

“As a result of this shift, the clubs who were very unhappy they will play the final games of the season without their best players, can now use their players.”

The Eagles are now due to fly out to Ghana on Sunday 5pm for the WAFU Cup.

Meanwhile, five call-ups have reported to the team’s training camp in Abuja.

The players are Lobi Stars strikers Anthony Okpotu and Kingsley Eduwo, Osas Okoro of Enugu Rangers, Olamilekan Adeleye of FC Ifeanyiubah and Destiny Ashadi from Katsina United.