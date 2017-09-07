You are stupid – Asamoah Gyan replies Songo

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has hit back at controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang (Songo) over the latter’s scathing attack on the Black Stars players following their disappointing 1-1 draw against Congo.

Gyan has responded to Songo’s rants describing him as a stupid person who dwells on negativity to thrive, blaming his employers for not restraining him from perpetrating his act of foolishness.

It will be recalled that Songo on the Monday edition of the award winning Fire for Fire show, descended heavily on players of the Black Stars describing them as “foolish” and “unpatriotic”.

His comments seem to have irked the skipper of the team who has also “fired” back at the Adom TV journalist.

“Some people were born to be negative thinkers and always wish for something bad to happen to get themselves going. It is unpatriotic and unnationalistic for anyone to wish for something bad to happen to the state simply because he will have people to lash at.

“In every country, we have builders of the state and destroyers. That particular guy (Songo) is a destroyer. He does not care about positive news. He only dwells on negativity, Gyan said in an interview with Hot FM

An incensed Gyan further added that “I don’t blame him. I blame those behind the show because they make money from it and do not care about the development of the state”

“They allow such a stupid guy to always go on radio or television to talk foolishly. For him to have gone on television to call Black Stars players as fool is unfortunate. He is rather the biggest fool,” Gyan angrily hit back.

The Black Stars have arrived home from Congo in a plane believed to have been chartered by Asamoah Gyan after the government failed to honour its promise of flying them back in chartered flight.