West Ham medical team to check Andre Ayew fitness ahead Huddersfield clash

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-07

Midfielder Andre Ayew remains a doubt for West Ham United against Huddersfield Town on Monday night.

The Ghana international picked up a thigh problem away on duty in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo at home last Friday.

As a result, he missed the reverse fixture in Brazzaville on Tuesday which Ghana won 5-1 in their Group E clash.

Ayew has returned to the Hammers and being assessed by the club’s medical team to assess his situation.

The 27-year-old has started in all three league matches so far but yet to regain his assertiveness.