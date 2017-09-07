We’ll boycott Parliament – Sam George

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

NDC Member of Parliament Samuel Nartey George has given indication the Minority side will boycott activities of the house unless government constitute boards at the various state institutions.

The group this afternoon held a press conference raising concerns about a Ten Million Cedi loan given to McDan Shipping Company without the presence of a board at the ADB Bank, which, according to them, amounts to “the increasing cases of financial and procurement malfeasance being superintended by the Minister (Ken Ofori -Atta).

“The letter addressed to the Managing Director of the ADB with the heading, RE: APPROVAL OF CREDIT FACILITIES – MACDAN SHIPPING COMPANY LTD states in paragraph 2 that: “Approval is hereby granted you to disburse a credit facility in the sum of GH?10,459,500.00 (Ten Million, Four Hundred and Fifty-Nine Thousand, and Five Hundred Ghana Cedis) to MacDan Shipping Company Ltd. This is to enable the company undertake its business operations and in particular to execute a supply contract awarded to it by the Ghana Cocobod.”

According to the Majority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, who addressed journalists, the minister’s actions amount to usurpation of the powers and authority of the Bank’s Board of Directors, which has curiously not been constituted despite several reminders.

Speaking to JoyFm, Mr Nartey said his group will not be ready to approve any budgetary allocation from government which would be brought before the house because that would mean the “disbursement” will be done in an illegal manner, and that is not an action they would want to be associated with.