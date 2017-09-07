Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-07

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
ECG blows GH¢11m on Telco’s over ‘failed’ electronic transmission
Kennedy no show at CID
Police invites JOSPONG as Adom Otchere defends him
NDC snubs SSNIT 72$ deal
‘NDC covering up in SSNIT scandal’- MP
‘Protect government property’ – Berekusohene urges Ghanaians.
CHASS hot over free SHS; threatens to redirect fees of form two and three students to fund free SHS
The GH¢10m ADB loan to McDan Limited;Government says it is lawful but….
More trouble at NABPTEX
Government exposes NDC MPs; Plot to smear Finance Minister exposed
Akuffo-Addo charges on ambassadors
Nana Akuffo-Addo fights for Ghanaian teachers in Zambia
Ghanaians lose GHC6m through workman compensation
Small scale miners threaten demonstration
Carlos booted out of Tema Metropolitan Assembly
Government, Bank of Ghana under pressure to stem rising NPLs
Cedi to appreciate against dollar – Fitch
Expresso to start operations as Cell tell in December; set to inject $300 million
Cocoa Roads project under scrutiny
Traders kick against excise stamp policy
Finance Minister did no wrong in approving loan for McDan Shipping
Free SHS funds ready; Government to send monies to schools by Sept 11
Police Constable, businessman arrested for robbery
Money alone not enough to revive film industry, says Juliet Asante
Ohemaa Mercy turns 40 today