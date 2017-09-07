Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-07

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

ECG blows GH¢11m on Telco’s over ‘failed’ electronic transmission

Kennedy no show at CID

Police invites JOSPONG as Adom Otchere defends him

NDC snubs SSNIT 72$ deal

‘NDC covering up in SSNIT scandal’- MP

‘Protect government property’ – Berekusohene urges Ghanaians.

CHASS hot over free SHS; threatens to redirect fees of form two and three students to fund free SHS

The GH¢10m ADB loan to McDan Limited;Government says it is lawful but….

More trouble at NABPTEX

Government exposes NDC MPs; Plot to smear Finance Minister exposed

Akuffo-Addo charges on ambassadors

Nana Akuffo-Addo fights for Ghanaian teachers in Zambia

Ghanaians lose GHC6m through workman compensation

Small scale miners threaten demonstration

Carlos booted out of Tema Metropolitan Assembly

Government, Bank of Ghana under pressure to stem rising NPLs

Cedi to appreciate against dollar – Fitch

Expresso to start operations as Cell tell in December; set to inject $300 million

Cocoa Roads project under scrutiny

Traders kick against excise stamp policy

Finance Minister did no wrong in approving loan for McDan Shipping

Free SHS funds ready; Government to send monies to schools by Sept 11

Police Constable, businessman arrested for robbery

Money alone not enough to revive film industry, says Juliet Asante

Ohemaa Mercy turns 40 today