Tema Municipal Assembly members suspend MP

Members of the Tema Municipal Assembly on Wednesday, September 6, 217 voted to suspend the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkora from the Assembly.

The vote follows an attempt by the MP to prevent a demolition exercise in community 2, a suburb in his constituency.

Carlos Ahenkorah is expected to be away for a period of 6months following which he may be allowed to partake in activities of the Assembly.

The decision was made by the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly chaired by the presiding member of the Assembly, Richard Fiadomor.

Carlos Ahenkorah lost his cool last week when he attacked the Tema Metropolitan Assembly Works Engineer who was supervising the demolition of unauthorized structures erected on the edges of a road in the area.

The unauthorized structures, according to the Engineer, Maxwell Adu Boateng were obstructing movement and traffic along the stretch, hence the exercise. Reports suggest that Carlos Ahenkorah, who got wind of the exercise rushed to the site, attacked the TMA task force and prevented them from demolishing the properties at the Cocoa village.

According to Richard Fiadomor, the PRCC found the conduct of Carlos Ahenkorah unfortunate, hence the suspension.

The MP who despite been invited to defend his actions failed to turn up at the General Assembly meeting lost on a vote count of 25 ‘yes’ votes to suspend him and 9 ‘no’ votes in opposition

The committee headed by Richard Fiadomor also cautioned that he “will have no official dealings with this assembly” and “the Chief Executive is directed not to have any business on behalf of the Assembly with the MP within this period”.

6-month suspension of Carlos Ahenkorah likely to be cancelled

According to a publication by myjoyonline.com, the six-month suspension handed Carlos Ahenkorah may not last as anticipated.

TMA PRO, Frank Asante said the assembly members who took the decision were unaware the MP was in a meeting with the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, at a time they had scheduled to meet him.