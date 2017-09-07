Tema Mayor calls bluff of NPP executives; vows to remove unauthorized structures

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-07

Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504772493_101_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La has called the bluff of executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party in Tema West for threatening him and the assembly.

According to him, the assembly is an authority with the mandate to plan and develop the Tema Metropolitan area hence cannot be intimidated and bullied by the executives of the party.

“You know TMA is an authority and we work within the law. We will apply the law,” he said.

The New Patriotic Party in Tema West at a press conference addressed by the Constituency Organizer Emmanuel Arhin Young lambasted the Tema Metropolitan Assembly for damaging some containers belonging to NPP members during a decongestion exercise at Cocoa Village in community 2 near PV Obeng roundabout.

The party accused the mayor and officials of the assembly of seeking to make the president Nana Akufo-Addo and the MP for Tema West Kingsley Carlos Ahenkorah unpopular by their action.

“We’re are given the MCE and the assembly one day ultimatum to repair the containers. If they fail we will mobilize our party members in the whole of Tema and besiege TMA. We will demonstrate against the mayor until Nana Akufo-Addo sack him from office.

“It is through our toil that brought NPP to power before he was given that post…He has shown gross disrecpt to the MP and the people of Tema West. Where was he when we were campaigning? Where is his party card? Where did he vote? Where is his polling station? He doesn’t even know,” Arhin Young party stated.

But responding to the party in an interview with Oman News, Mr Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La cautioned the Constituency Organiser to be careful by not allowing politicians to push him to engage in actions that could land him into trouble.

“Arhin is my junior so he should be careful,’’ he said.

He stated the assembly will go ahead and remove all unauthorized structures sited at the entrance of Cocoa Village unless COCOBOD write back to the Assembly to halt the exercise.

“If COCOBOD write to us and indicate that Carlos Ahenkorah who is a board member says that the exercise is affecting him so it should be stopped then it means they want to manage the people by them themselves then we will stop.”