Telcos to extend 3G services to rural areas at free cost – NCA

Telcos operating in the country will have a course to smile as the National Communications Authority (NCA) is offering them free authorisation to deploy 3G services to rural areas in the country.

The NCA, as part of government’s effort to promote digital inclusion in Ghana, has initiated a process where Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) with existing 3G Licences can extend data coverage at a free cost to areas that are currently not enjoying their services.

Acting Director General of the NCA who disclosed this at a press conference in Accra said authorisation is free and the MNOs will not be required to pay for licences because they already paid for the 900MHz licence.

“Authorisation is free because they already have paid for the 900MHz licence. We’re just allowing them to leverage on new technology (Universal Mobile Telecommunications Systems) within a licence they have already paid for,” he noted.

“With this initiative, we’re reaching a lot more people using the same infrastructure, the same base station,” he emphasised.

The initiative, Mr. Anokye reiterated, will also provide a good echo-system for the telecommunication structure and supplement government’s vision of promoting the advancement of telecommunication in the country.

About the UMTS

Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS) is a third generation (3G) technology. It is deployed using the 900MHz frequency band which originally assigned for the deployment of 2G services (GSM) in Ghana. The UMTS technology was originally authorised in the 2100MHz frequency band.

The authorisation to provide 3G services in the 900MHz band will be granted for specific areas upon application by a telco. The NCA will, however, give regard to unserved and underserved areas in considering the applications. MNOs will receive an authorisation and not a licence.

The NCA has waived application and authorisation fees or charges for service to interested telcos whiles authorisation will be for the unexpired term of applicant’s 2G Licence.