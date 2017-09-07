Special Prosecutor’s Bill flawed

Former Attorney General Martin Amidu has said the Special Prosecutor’s Bill is flawed to effectively deal with the challenge of corruption.

According to him, the bill in its current state has some inadequacies which cannot enable the office to deal with the systemic corruption in the absence of a strong personality in the office.

In a 25-page critique of the Bill, Mr Martin Amidu maintained that it would have been better, if existing structures at the Attorney General’s Department are enhanced instead of the creation of a new office in that regard.

That aside, he said some corrupt forces within government allegedly part of the framers of the bill succeeded in crafting some clauses that will negate the fight against corruption in totality.

He called on the President to scrutinize the bill to ensure that the law with which he intends to fight corruption will not stifle the crusade against the menace.