Special Prosecutor’s Bill flawed

Former Attorney General Martin Amidu has said the Special Prosecutor’s Bill is flawed to effectively deal with the challenge of corruption.
According to him, the bill in its current state has some inadequacies which cannot enable the office to deal with the systemic corruption in the absence of a strong personality in the office.
In a 25-page critique of the Bill, Mr Martin Amidu maintained that it would have been better, if existing structures at the Attorney General’s Department are enhanced instead of the creation of a new office in that regard.
That aside, he said some corrupt forces within government allegedly part of the framers of the bill succeeded in crafting some clauses that will negate the fight against corruption in totality.
He called on the President to scrutinize the bill to ensure that the law with which he intends to fight corruption will not stifle the crusade against the menace.
“Will somebody call the President’s attention to read Clause 3 of the Bill before Parliament and confirm whether or not he endorsed the exception in sub-clause 4 for submission to Parliament? The retention of sub-clause 4 of Clause 3 of the Bill will make it unnecessary to enact any Office of the Special Prosecutor Bill into law.”
“I have no doubt that the insertion of Clause 3 (4) that negates the whole Bill before Parliament was done by a strong and powerful cabal which wishes to harvest its share of the proceeds of corruption that comes with public officers who find their way into public office through the deception of the appointing authority of rendering service with integrity to the Republic. The insertion of Clause 3 (4) in the Bill is therefore a wake-up call for the President to watch his so-called incorruptible appointees because as the saying goes, it is not all that glitters which is gold.”
“I am fortified in the belief that the attempt to pull a fast one on Ghanaians by the insertion of Clause 3 (4) of the Bill to negate the fight against corruption is the work of a strong and powerful cabal within the government because they succeeded in ensuring that the Memorandum to the Bill was silent on this important matter so that it will not catch the eye of the casual Ghanaian reading public.”