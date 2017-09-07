SHS placement: Aggrieved parents call on government for help

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-07

play videoParents and wards have experienced challenges in accessing the Senior High School placement <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504812083_280_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

After failed attempts to secure placement for their wards, some parents have besieged the premises of the Computerized Selection Placement System Centre (CSSPS) calling on government to intervene in the Senior High School placements which is expected to end today.

Speaking in an interview with ghanaweb.com, a parent said “nobody has attended to us since we got here; my ward was posted to a day school which is very far from where we reside and we have not met any official from the CSSPS till now.”

Another aggrieved parent said his ward had no placement with aggregate 15.

“My ward had aggregate 15 with no placement, we are calling on government to intervene immediately to ensure the problem is solved.”

At the premises of the CSSPS, all efforts to speak to officials in charge of the placement proved futile.

In recent time, parents and wards have experienced challenges in accessing the Senior High School placement

Many expressed displeasure at the computerized system adding that wards were placed in school they did not choose while others complained of inability to access the website.

They appealed to the government to help them sort out the challenges to ensure their wards gain admission into Senior High School.