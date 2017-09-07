Shortage of SHS placement card hits Eastern Region

Hundreds of parents and guardians have massed up at the Eastern regional post office <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504777257_775_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Cards used by students to check their placements in Senior High Schools have run out in the Eastern Region, according to reports.

The situation has led hundreds of parents and guardians who have not yet checked the placement of their wards to mass up at the Eastern regional post office.

Some parents who spoke to Accra-based radio station, Starr FM, said there has been a shortage of the cards since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, officials of Ghana Post in the Eastern region say arrangements have been made to secure more cards.

They explained that the shortage had occurred because the vehicle that was supposed to deliver the cards generated a fault.

“We are pleading with you to come after 12 [noon0, we assure you that the cards will be around soon and after 12 you will all get placement. No matter the number we will serve all of you. So please come after 12,” an official of the post office explained.

