Partey hailed as Atletico Madrid’s best player in this week’s international break

Atletico Madrid midfielder has shone with lights during the last pause of selections. Thomas , after leaving a goal in his account against Las Palmas in the last day of the league, he made four for Ghana during the international break.

He scored one last Friday against Congo to save a point, and on Tuesday against the same team, he scored a hat-trick that contributed to the victory of his team, which revived Ghana’s slim chances of qualifying for the World Cup in Russia 2018.

In Europe, Carrasco already has, with Belgium, the ticket for the next World Cup. Their selection has been the first European in obtaining it. The athletic 10, has been important in the scheme of Roberto Martinez. It is true that he returns empty without scoring or attending, having his team scored 9 goals to Gibraltar in the first game and 2 to Greece in the second, but has played a total of 169 minutes with the Red Devils.

For his part to Griezmann did well in the first game but in the second almost cheated the hecatomb. Against the Netherlands, the rojiblanco striker was sensational with a goal and an assist, and thus help his team to beat the orange by 4-0. But, against Luxembourg, a priori, very easy rival, the bleus reaped a pírrico tie to 0. Lowering to Spain, Koke is being the perfect assembly for Lopetegui in the middle of field. Good match for the vallecano against Italy and victory against the azzurra 3-0. Saul on the other hand played 12 minutes to go taking shape with the absolute. Liechtenstein were both on the bench.

On the way to the Baltic countries, Montenegro of Savic and Croatia of Vrsaljko were disparate. The Montenegrin side won 0-3 against Kazakhstan and 1-0 against Romania, with Savic starter in both matches and 180 minutes.

Meanwhile, Vrsaljko, with Croatia won the victory against Kosovo 1-0 in a match that in 26 minutes had to be suspended because the stadium was flooded, but against Turkey the result was the reverse. His team fell to the Ottomans 1-0. Vrsaljko played a total of 169 minutes. To end up in these homes, Oblak signed a remarkable performance with Slovenia with different result. In the first game, the Slovenian side fell 1-0 to Slovakia, despite the good performance of the goalkeeper, and in the second game things were better, Slovenia won 4-0 to Lithuania.

As for the American continent, it was a day of ups and downs for the colchoneros players. Filipe Luis , the first match did not play against Ecuador, but the second against Colombia where he played the 90 minutes.

The canarinha , already classified for the World-wide won 2-0 to Ecuador and tied to 1 with the Colombian one. For Uruguay were Godín and Giménez , who are already, the pair of centers of the celestial selection. In the first match tied 0 against Argentina and in the second they won Paraguay 1-2, thus bringing their selection to Russia 2018. The two played the 180 minutes regulation.

Finally, Argentina’s selection of Augusto and Correa, ends the break in the wire in the replay position. Sendos draws against Uruguay (0-0) and against Venezuela (1-1), make the selection albiceleste have to keep fighting to confirm their presence in the World Cup. Correa played only minutes of the final discount against Uruguay, while Augusto did not play anything.