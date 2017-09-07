NPP MP attacks journalist on live radio

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Kojo Appiah-Kubi lost his cool when a Kumasi-based radio station, Fox FM, called him to speak to allegations levelled against him by constituency executives of the party.

Dr. Kojo Appiah-Kubi, instead of speaking to the matter, heavily descended on the journalist.

“Stop your usual arm chair journalism and go round to seek solutions and answers”, the lawmaker took a swipe at the host of “Eboboba” Kwaku Kyeremanteng Nkansah, afternoon political talk show of the station

“You are sitting in your studio and calling me for information. …this is lazy journalism”, on. Dr. Kojo Appiah Kubi fumed during a live telephone interview with the station.

He has been accused of taking over control the Ghana School Feeding program in the district without involvement of other executives of the party in the constituency.

It is not clear lawmaker had been infuriated by an unknown person prior to his answering the call for the live interview, but as soon as he was brought on air he started attacking journalists urging members of the inky fraternity to step out for first-hand information rather than to sit in the comfort of their studios and grant interviews.

“Journalists from BBC take their cameras reporting that people have been trapped while journalists in this country are making calls to me”, he fumed.

According to him, he is unable to perform his task well due to many calls from journalists in the Ashanti Region which is a source of worry to him affecting as a legislator.

“I am unable to do a lot of my work as MP because of many calls from journalists”, he revealed on the station.