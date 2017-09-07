NPP bent on destroying Jospong – Anthony Nukpenu

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Greater Regional Organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu says the current administration under the watch of President Nana Akufo-Addo, is bent on destroying some people in this country.

He was responding to the latest investigative report by Joy News implicating the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group and alleged questionable contracts awarded him under the previous NDC government.

According to him, “we were only prosecuting people through the media and that was an action which should not be encourage.”

“If there are people who feel offended that his companies were awarded contracts, then they should also go and set up their own companies, build the financial muscles so they can win contracts from government. For me, until there is a report that shows that, there is a clear violation Ghana’s law; what are we doing now? Why are we hounding a local business man?,” he quizzed.

‘’The NPP has an agenda to destroy some people in this country,’’ he said.

He however pointed out some negatives he felt Jospong Group of Companies could have avoided.

Anthony Nukpenu said, “one thing I did not like about Jospong was that, he absorbed or bought off companies that did similar works like his but did not have the financial muscles to operate. He made such companies work under him. That was something I did not like about him,” he added

He was of the view that, Jospong should have rather supported upcoming companies instead of absorbing them.

‘’As an entrepreneur who has been able to build up to that level, he should be able to take the young ones up with him. Instead of absorbing them, he should be building them along his line. As he grows, these companies would also grow with him,’’ he added.