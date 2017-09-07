No place agreed on for GNPC headquarters relocation – MP

Business News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has clarified that there has not been any concrete decision on where Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) will be relocating its headquarters to in the Western Region.

According to him, all what stakeholders in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis, including himself, have been doing is to prepare some locations in Sekondi to use them as bait should the final decision of the relocation be made.

“The work plan of GNPC that was approved by Parliament mentioned that GNPC was going to build their operational headquarters in the Western Region in 2017. I don’t know the location. Nobody knows because GNPC has not said it. But as representatives of the people led by the MCE and my good self, we have identified some locations to GNPC as potential.”

According to him, two potential suburbs of Sekondi have been identified to host GNPC.

He mentioned European Town and Essaman and added that one of them was currently being prepared.

“…you can’t wait till the day that the decision will be made. You have to put yourself in readiness for any eventuality. But be assured. Sekondi, because it is the regional capital. It stands in a pole position to have the GNPC headquarters. So we must prepare. That is what we have tried to do over the past months, to make a case as to why it has to come here. So I think if we do what is right they don’t have a choice but to come to Sekondi,” he noted.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, ahead of the 2016 general election, promised to relocate the headquarters of GNPC to the Western Region.