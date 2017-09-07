No decision on strategic partner for national airline – Minister

Cecilia Dapaah, Aviation Minister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504791024_21_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s Aviation Minister, Ms. Cecilia A. Dapaah, has said that the West Africa nation is yet to settle on a strategic partner for the establishment of a new national airline.

Ms. Dapaah’s categorical comments follow reports that Air Mauritius has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ghanaian government to be the strategic partner for the establishment of a new Ghanaian national carrier.

Media reports suggested that an agreement was signed in Port Louis last week following a visit by Ghana’s Minister for Aviation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her team to the island nation.

”We are still talking to interested parties,” Ms Dapaah told Aviation Ghana news portal.

She explained that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed was on collaboration for the benefit of the two parties and not to make Air Mauritius the strategic partner for Ghana’s proposed new national airline.

