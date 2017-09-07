Ninani Group donates to Sierra Leone mudslide victims

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ninani Group of Companies has made a donation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in support of survivors of a mudslide that struck Sierra Leone, 14 August.

Following the muddy rubble that claimed the lives of at least 500 people, the Ninani Group, a leading indigenous Marketing Communications group of IMC agencies, on Thursday, September 9, heeded to the calls for international aid with a presentation of relief items for onward transportation to the flood-hit country.

The communication group which provides top quality services in Advertising, Reputation Management, Event Management, Media Management, Digital Marketing and Merchandising donated among items including, bags of rice, gallons of oil, clothes and several other units of relief to support more than 3,000 people who have been displaced by the devastating event.

Speaking on behalf of Ninani, head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Mrs. Olivia Codjoe stated that the Group was “hit by the plight of our brothers and sisters and thought of ways to mitigate the impact of the unfortunate incident,” hence the rise to action.

Mrs. Codjoe who sympathized with the victims of the disaster said, “No matter the mitigating interventions that we put in place in anticipation of natural disasters, no country is ever fully prepared to contain their full impact when they occur. It is even more saddening when lives are lost in the wake of natural disasters.”

“Our little contribution, by no stretch of imagination, can replace what has been lost in Sierra Leone but we hope it will go a long way to support the recovery process,” she added.

Mrs. Codjoe seized the golden opportunity at the event that took place at the forecourt of the Foreign Ministry to call on other Ghanaian corporate bodies and individuals to support this cause, as the essence of humanity is to help each other in times of need.

The devastating mudslide hit homes in the hilltop community of Regent on the outskirts of the Sierra Leonean capital of Freetown after part of Sugar Loaf mountain collapsed following the heavy rain.

Acting on an international plea by the Sierra Leone President, President Ernest Bai, the government of Ghana has set up a centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to receive donations from the public to support the stricken West African city of about one million people.

Meanwhile, the deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu, has assured that the Government will also be sending medicine, food, blankets, and mosquito nets, among others to support the West African Country.