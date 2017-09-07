NCA introduces technology to expand 3G internet coverage to rural areas

Business News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: ghanaweb.com

2017-09-07

play videoActing Director General of the NCA, Joe Anokye <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504815054_246_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced its decision to allow Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) with existing 3G Licences to penetrate unserved and underserved communities across the country with Universal Mobile Telecommunications Systems (UMTS).

The Universal Mobile Telecommunications Systems (UMTS) is a third generation (3G) technology which is deployed using the 900MHz frequency band which was originally assigned for the deployment of 2G services (GSM) in Ghana.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Thursday, Acting Director General of the NCA, Mr. Joe Anokye said the initiative by his outfit is part of efforts to increase data access to areas which previously were not covered by MNOs with 3G services.

Explaining the objective of the initiative, Mr. Anokye said, “The goal of this exercise is to allow rural communities underserved and unserved; there are places you go and there’s no data at all. When this is implemented, the goal is to ensure all these areas within the republic have data access.”

He added that the exercise will greatly help telcos expand their data coverage with minimum costs especially as they can be deployed over a large area at less cost.

According to him, telcos do not have to spend additional money to deploy base stations as existing ones will be used.

“The UMTS technology will also open up the space for the telcos to reach out to folks in areas where hitherto they will not because of the cost in deploying base stations there. There will be no need for base stations as this is a technology that allows maximum propagation,” he stressed.

He added, “With this, we will be promoting digital inclusion in Ghana and in the process customers in unserved and underserved areas will see the immense benefits especially as they see improvement with their access to data and data services, additionally, since this will lead to maximisation of spectrum use, it will lead to enhanced, consistent 3G user experience and reduces 3G coverage black spots.”