National Artisans Union petitions government over Cable and Wireless land

2017-09-07

2017-09-07

Members of the National Artisans & Traders Union of Ghana (NATUG), Cable & Wireless branch has made a passionate appeal to the government to reconsider its decision to demolish the Cable & Wireless Park at Darkuman.

To the leadership of NATUG, the intended demolishing exercise will not only render the 4,000 artisans with over 14, 000 apprentices jobless, but will affect Abossey Okine Spare Parts dealers as well as the counterparts at Kokompe.

In a press conference at Cable & Wireless on Thursday, David Arthur indicated that “ We are pleading with president Akufo Addo to use his good office to stop the intended exercise.

“We the members together with our apprentices will bring untold hardship on us and our dependents as well, it will throw us out of business, which in the long run worsen the unemployment situation in the country.

“It is also our plea for the listening government of Nana Addo to find an alternative and suitable place for our members to relocate to. We find the timing of the exercise as sensitive and critical considering the fact that schools have just reopened and parents are doing their best for their various kids.”

He added that “As artisans, we have our customers’ vehicles for repairs , sprayed, contracts to build overhead bridges, building of petrol, diesel and water tanks etc.

“Members have industrial machines, some of which we use in recycling plastic waste and products that cannot be removed easily, the president should really come to our aid.”

The leadership mentioned that they have occupied the premises for close to 30 years and are committed AMA levy payers.