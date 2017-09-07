Nana pushes for UN reforms

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-09-07

Akufo-Addo in a pose with Mr Gunnar Andreas Holm and Shirley Ayorkor Botchway (right) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504795254_843_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ahead of the upcoming 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly meeting scheduled to take place sometime this month, President Akufo-Addo has started pushing for certain reforms in its dealings.

As an institution that was established some 70 or so years ago, he stressed the belief that it was high time the UN changed its ways to suit the demands of the time.

This was when the newly assigned Norwegian Ambassador to Ghana, Gunnar Andreas Holm, called on him at the presidency yesterday to present his letters of credence.

Also at the Flagstaff House was the newly assigned Zambian High Commissioner to the country.

Speaking during the short ceremony, President Akufo-Addo remarked, “We are concerned that global institutions of governance like the UN have to undergo some important structural reforms if it wants to beat the challenges of our time.

“An institution that was set up some 70 years ago to confront the circumstances of the post-war era cannot be the same institution and its arrangements today.”

His point was that, “Africa was not present at that time, but present today at the comity of nations. The arrangements that have been made in the UN are not arrangements that accommodate our principles.”

Commendation

On his part, Gunnar Andreas Holm touted Ghana’s stable democracy and efforts for regional and international peace which he said were highly commendable.

That, he said, was because “a vibrant economy, rich natural and human resources provide a unique base for continued economic and social growth.”

He indicated his country’s support for President Akufo-Addo’s agenda for private sector job creation and investments, promising that “NorFund, which provides risk capital for investors, will open its regional office in Ghana in October this year.”

Together with his Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, Holm as co-chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stressed that President Akufo-Addo could play a critical role to help achieve economic, social and environmental sustainability.

As a country seeking one of the non-permanent seats in the UN Security Council, Mr Gunnar Andreas Holm called on the government and people of Ghana for their support.

The new Zambian High Commissioner to Ghana, Rayford Mbulu, considered it a great honour and privilege to be given the opportunity to serve in Ghana as a bridge between the two countries.

Commitment

“It is my conviction and my fervent hope that I will represent my country effectively and efficiently even as we together pursue the flagship of the African Union’s Agenda 2063,” he underscored.

He stressed the fact that Ghana and Zambia have been enjoying cordial relations for a long period, indicating his decision to focus on enhancing trade between the two countries and learn best practices during his stay in Ghana.

“Zambia will for instance, need to draw lessons from Ghana in terms of mineral benefits, knowing that Ghana has done so well in the gold sector. Agriculture is another area in which we will need to learn from Ghana, especially in the field of research,” he emphasized.