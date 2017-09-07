My wife left for US to have her peace while I fight ‘corrupt’ system – Songo

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-07

play videoPatrick Osei Agyemang <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504761064_286_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ace sports journalist and host of Adom TV’s Fire for Fire, Patrick Osei Agyemang has opened up on why his wife and kids reside in the US while he lives in Ghana.

According to the controversial TV host who has been married for a decade, the decision was made so as to allow his “innocent” wife and three kids have their peace while fights a “corrupt” and “Babylon” system.

“My wife is in the US and I visit them when necessary. There is a perfect understanding between us and if I have to visit her and my children, I do so; if they have to come down, they do so. The relationship between and my family is fantastic”.

“I met her [the wife] during my days at Kumasi Polytechnic and we have been together since then. We lived in the same neighbourhood so it was easier for us to connect. When my sisters first saw her, they were surprised because she is very calm and unassuming while I’m a bit hot-headed but it has been a good journey so far with her”.

“She has never expressed worry about my work because she knows how passionate I am about sports. She used to live with me here in Ghana but had to travel outside to have her peace while I fight the corrupt and Babylon system”, Songo said on Starr Chat, Wednesday.