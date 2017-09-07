MTN Ghana launches month long internet awareness campaign

Business News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-07

There will also be giveaways in the various i-Fest competitions to be held <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504806722_234_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

MTN Ghana has launched the Seventh edition of its i-Fest initiative, an annual month-long Internet festival to drive awareness about the internet.

The i-Fest celebration highlights the enormous benefits the internet provides to consumers and businesses, and this year’s celebration is under the theme: “Living a connected life”.

Mr Asher Khan, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN, commenting on the month long i-Fest celebration said, “i-Fest gives MTN the opportunity to engage customers and educate them on the diverse benefits of the internet.”

He said the world was evolving and digital access was changing the way we do things, be it teaching, learning, and education, research, and telecommunication services among others”.

“The relevance of the internet cannot be underestimated because it is now the preferred means of getting real time and up to date information. Therefore, more engagement needs to be done to ensure our customers are digitally savvy so no one is left behind,” he added.

In line with efforts to encourage the use of the Company’s ultra-fast 4G services, every data bundle purchased above GHC 10 during the period of the celebration will attract up to 400 per cent bonus upon the fourth 4th purchase, which will be available on *138# and *170# channels.

There will also be giveaways in the various i-Fest competitions to be held.

As part of the 2017 i-Fest programme, there will be weekly Facebook Live sessions with various personalities during the month-long celebration. In addition, media celebrities will lead weekly consumer discussions on Facebook Live.

During the celebration, MTN Video+ will be used as a Hero App for the month. MTN Video+ is an entertainment app containing hundreds of different comedy content. The service cuts across both local and foreign content. Users get to enjoy quality HD comedy content using MTN 4G from the variety of content available.

He said with the aim to continuously create awareness on the relevance of the internet in everyday lives, MTN Ghana launched i-Fest in September 2011.

Each year, MTN promotes the use of the internet through data clinics and data activations across all regions of Ghana and selected tertiary institutions in the country.

In addition to the data clinics and activations, MTN will undertake Digital Fairs at Accra and Kumasi Malls, Consumer Data Education, Social Media Video Contest and online games for customers and staff.