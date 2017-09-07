Marine, Navy personnel to patrol galamsey sites

The Marine Police and men of the Ghana Navy will soon be deployed to mining areas across the country to strengthen the task force in the continuing war against illegal mining.

Their mission will be to “police” the water bodies.

A report from the “Operation Vanguard” task force indicates that occasionally, galamsey activities are carried out along water bodies.

Over 30 days of work for the ‘Operation Vanguard Task Force’ and some sanity has returned to the mining areas within their jurisdiction in Ashanti, Western and the Eastern Regions but the environment in yet to recover from the wanton destruction.

