Leading finance experts to be honoured at 3rd Ghana CFO Awards

Business News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-07

The Awards will be the third of its kind and its scheduled to be held in Accra <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504773035_716_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Instinct Wave, organizers of the 7th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards, Tech 360 Africa Summit, and Ghana Construction Awards announce the launch of the 2017 Ghana CFO Awards scheduled to hold at the plush Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in October 2017.

The Awards ceremony in its third year will celebrate the success, innovation and vision of CFOs of listed companies, large corporations, state-owned entities and government institutions. it will also recognize finance executives, teams and leading finance organizations whose outstanding leadership practices have raised the standards of accountability within the profession, showcase brilliance in managing organisations’ wealth and supported the nation’s economic growth.

In a statement issued by Akin Naphtal, CEO of Instinct Wave, Organizers of the awards, he explained that this year’s awards will introduce fresh and new categories that will enable the recognition of organizations with well-organized finance systems.

According to him, the role of the CFO is critical to the success of any organization – keeping the business financially sound, while implementing successful strategies. At their best, a CFO helps lead key initiatives that support overall growth, executes and funds strategies set by the CEO and liaises with external stakeholders.

“Over the past decade, the role of a chief financial officer has undoubtedly broadened, while in today’s challenging economic environment, CFOs are faced with a challenging and complex medium which necessitates immense business acumen and practical knowledge. With such a diverse set of attributes, characteristics and circumstances to consider and a role that seems to be continuously evolving.These varied roles make a CFO’s job more complex than ever. Therefore It’s very important that we celebrate and honour our finance experts” he explained.

The 3rd Ghana CFO Awards is opened to all chief finance officers, and finance experts across all industry sectors contributing to their companies’ financial growth as well as corporate organizations promoting financial leadership as well as organizations with best finance practice.

The 2017 CFO awards night will provide an exceptional opportunity for stakeholders in the finance sector to network, entertain clients, and reinforce relationships with partners and reward staff with exceptional performance.