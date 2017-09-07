Kwesi Appiah needs time to rebuild Black Stars – Augustine Ahinful

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-07

Former Black Stars player, Augustine Ahinful, believes Coach Kwasi Appiah deserves more time to rebuild a formidable team for the future.

Ahinful, who was capped 19 times for the Stars, advised against crucifying coach just because his team drew 1-1 with Congo in their FIFA World Cup qualifier in Kumasi.

In an interview with the Graphic Sports ahead of the Stars’ return fixture in Brazzaville, Ahinful said it would be since Coach Appiah for Ghana’s poor World Cup qualifying campaign, especially where he took over the Stars at a time qualification to the Russia 2018 Mundial was already in shambles.”

“There is no way I will blame Kwasi Appiah for our poor World Cup qualifying campaign just because he drew against Congo. The truth is that he took over when the team’s campaign was already in shambles.

“I want to call on Ghanaians to desist from crucifying him for winning once and drawing once in his official matches and rather support him to rebuild a solid team for the future,” Ahinful stressed.

Coach Appiah was heavily criticised for failing to beat Congo in Kumasi, with many calling for his head.

When asked whether Ghana could still qualify for Russia 2018 at the expense of Uganda and Egypt, the former Borussia Dortmund forward said it would be better to finish the group matches with 11 points and fail to qualify.

He, however, seized the opportunity to call on Ghanaians to support Coach Appiah in his two-year contract with the Stars to achieve success for the country.