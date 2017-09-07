Kweku Kwarteng booed by angry freight forwarders

Freight forwarders numbering hundreds say the new system is counterproductive <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504818027_283_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Irate freight forwarders have besieged the Tema Port over delays in clearing their consignment as a result of the implementation of the new paperless system.

The paperless system is meant to fast-track processes at the port but the freight forwarders numbering hundreds say the new system is counterproductive.

Before the introduction of the system, the freight forwarders had protested the implementation saying it will disrupt their processes.

The freight forwarders booed at Deputy Finance Minister Kweku Kwarteng who went to the port to calm down people.

“They told us that they were bringing a paperless process but the education didn’t go down well. Now we have sent our declarations and we have not yet received any response. So what do they mean when they say we will be able to clear our good within four hours? We think they have to suspend the system and educate us well,” one freight forwarder told journalists on Thursday.

